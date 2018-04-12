Share:

ISLAMABAD - Paying rich tribute to late MNA Ayaz Soomro, lawmakers in the Tuesday’s National Assembly sitting unanimously passed a condolence resolution to recognise his services for restoration of democracy.

“The House pays tribute to his decades of sacrifices given during his political struggle against tyrannical dictatorship, extends the deepest sympathy to his family, loved ones, his constituents, and to the scores across Pakistan who mourn his irreparable loss,” according to the resolution moved by PPP’s MNA Shazia Marri. PPP’s leader and MNA Ayaz Soomro last month died at a hospital in Manhattan, New York. The house, as per parliamentary practice, suspended the whole agenda and adjourned the house after paying tribute to late PPP’s MNA Ayaz Soomro.

Opposition Leader Syed Khursheed Shah said late Ayaz Soomro was a genuine political leader. “His contributions and sacrifices for strengthening democracy will always be remembered,” he said, mentioning he always actively participated in legislative business in the parliament.

“Soomro was 18-year-old when he was first imprisoned in Machh jail when Zulifar Ali Bhutto was martyred,” he said.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab said that Ayaz Soomro was active political members and he always tried to participate in legislative business. “It is a sad day in the parliamentary history, as our dear brother Ayaz Soomro has left,” he said.

Minister for Law and Justice Bashir Virk said that Ayaz Sadiq was a patriotic and loyal member of the house. “We (legislators) all should also think for the progress of Pakistan,” he said. PTI’s Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the political struggle of Ayaz Soomro will always be remembered in political history. “Ayaz Soomro always struggled for his party,” he said.

MQM’s Sheikh Salahuddin lauded his role as an active parliamentarian. “Although he was ill, yet he participated in the legislative business in last days of his life,” he said.

PkMAP Chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai paid tribute to Ayaz Soomro. He also suggested that political parties should take measures and personalities like him be declared ‘hero of democracy.’

PPP’s Shazia Marri, Jamaat Islami’s Ayesha Syed, QWP’s Aftab Sherpao, JUI-F’s Aasia Nasir and others also paid tribute to the late MNA for his political struggle.

Earlier, the House Business Advisory Committee of the National Assembly discussed the agenda and ways to run the proceedings of the 55th session of the National Assembly. The representatives of the parliamentary parties decided that the current NA session will continue till April 13, 2018. It was also decided that the private member’s day will be observed on April 13, 2018 instead of Tuesday.