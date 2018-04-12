Share:

KARACHI - Karachi National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday claim to have arrested at least eight suspects.

The NAB spokesperson said that eight accused persons nominated in reference No 2/2018 filed in Accountability Court at Karachi have been arrested subsequent to withdrawal, recall of their pre-arrest bails by the High Court of Sindh at Karachi.

The spokesperson further said that the accused persons namely Nisar Ahmed Jan Memon alias Nisar Morai, Abdul Saeed, Sultan Qamar Siddiqui and others were charged on the allegations of corruption and corrupt practices including illegal appointment of 400 employees in Fisherman Cooperative Society of BPS-18 and below from January 2014 to July 2017, illegal award of fake contracts of construction in Fisherman Cooperative Society and subsequent withdrawal of amounts by cash for personal gains, and embezzlement in trash fish sale without auction, thereby causing loss to national exchequer worth Rs343.796 Million.

Total 13 accused persons were nominated in reference, out of which following eight accused have been arrested while three were already arrested and two are absconders.

The arrested suspects included former chairman Fisherman Cooperative Society Nisar Ahmed Jan Memon, former chairman Fisherman Cooperative Society Abdul Saeed Khan, former vice Chairman Fisherman Cooperative Society Sultan Qamar Siddiqui, former manager Fisherman Cooperative Society Haji Wali Muhammad, former manager Finance Cooperative Society Shahid Hussain, contractor Imran Afzal, former manager market (FCS) Riaz Ahmed and former manager Market (FCS) Amjad Iqbal Warraich, said the spokesperson.

He added that the accused will be produced before Accountability Court for judicial remand today (Wednesday).