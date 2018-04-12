Share:

PESHAWAR: National Accountability Bureau Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa initiated inquiry against Maulana Saeed-ul-Wahab, son of Fareedullah, belonging to district Mardan, for allegedly cheating public under the garb of ‘modaraba’ business. As per details, the accused lured general public to invest their money in the ‘modaraba’ business on the promise that they would be paid huge profits on their investment. The accused after a few months not only stopped paying profits but also refused to pay back original invested money of innocent people and disappeared from the scene.–Staff Reporter

The NAB KP advised the victims of the scams to approach office of the DG NAB KP for registering their claims during office hours up to May 10.