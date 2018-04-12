Share:

Lagos-Naomi Campbell walked the runways of Arise Fashion Week in Nigeria where she left feeling inspired to bring the culture of Africa to the world thorough Vogue.

The 47-year-old British supermodel recently visited Lagos - Nigeria’s largest city - to attend Africa’s premier fashion showcase Arise Fashion Week where she walked the runway and interacted with up-and-coming designers using their culture and environments to inspire their work.

Naomi admitted the ‘’overwhelming’’ happiness reminded her why she became a model in the first place.

Speaking to Vogue.com, she reflected: ‘’I left with my heart full of so much happiness; I didn’t want to leave. I haven’t felt that love in a long time, and it made me realise that, all the 32 years I’ve been in this business, they’ve been worth it.’’

Naomi also attended BBK Africa’s Homecoming, a music festival which showcased African artists such as her boyfriend Skepta, Wiz Kid and J Hus, and the brunette beauty - whose mother is from Jamaica - returned feeling inspired by the country’s enthusiasm.

She said: ‘‘The energy was amazing, from the moment I landed, I had the most incredible time: the people were wonderful, gracious, kind, accommodating... I received so much love that it felt almost overwhelming.’’

And Naomi wants more people to experience the vibrant African culture and has called for the Conde Naste publication house to introduce an African edition of the popular fashion magazine.

She gushed: ‘’I’m gonna wear [all those designers] now that I’m home; I felt so comfortable, so easy, so relaxed. I feel like Africa, as a continent, is on the tip of explosion. It’s the next destination, and it needs a broader platform. I am going to help them get it. It’s more than overdue. There needs to be an African Vogue. It’s time.’’