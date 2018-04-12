Share:

ZURICH:- The cost of natural diasters hit a record $144 billion (117 billion euros) last year, a study from one of the world’s top reinsurance firms, Swiss Re, said Tuesday. A full $92 billion of those losses were caused by three hurricanes - Harvey, Irma and Maria - that battered the United States and the Caribbean, the report said. The company’s chief for catastrophes, Martin Bertogg, warned that insurers need to be prepared for more years that see multiple, severe hurricanes. “This is important from a risk management perspective, as it will help insurers - and, ultimately society - be better prepared for similar magnitude events in the future,” Bertogg said in a statement.