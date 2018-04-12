Share:

ISLAMABAD - Taking serious notice of additional 10 hours unscheduled loadshedding in Karachi, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Tuesday constituted a high level committee to probe the matter.

In view of extended loadshedding in different parts of Karachi, NEPRA has directed K-Electric, the company responsible for the electricity supply, to submit a detailed report on the issue, said the NEPRA spokesman here. The clarifications rendered by K-Electric were unsatisfactory therefore NEPRA has constituted a high level committee to visit K-Electric and investigate the issue, the spokesman said.

The five-member committee constituted by NEPRA includes Husnain Zegham, senior advisor technical, Masood Akhter, DG consultant (M&E), Hafiz Irfan Ahmad, senior advisor (standards), Husnain Gohar, AD (Technical), Junaid Ahmad, AD (Standards-II). NEPRA team is scheduled to visit K-Electric from April 11 to April 13, 2018 and will probe the matter of extended loadshedding during the prevailing harsh weather.

Last week, as the temperature increased in Karachi, the supply demand gap of K-Electric increased which resulted in increased loadshedding in different part of the city. Instead of 193 MMCFD of gas, SSGCL was providing only 90 MMCFD to K-Electric which has resulted in reducing generation by 500MW. Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah has written couple of letters to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on the issue, urging him to direct the SSGCL for the provision of 190 MMCFD gas to K-Electric, but the issue was not resolved.

Spokesperson K-Electric Sadia Dada, when contacted by The Nation, said that the company has demanded 100 MMCFD gas as the summer arrived to meet the rising summer power demand, but the gas utility is providing only 90 MMCFD which is far less than their demand. She said, “They have made every effort to resolve the issue and contacted chief Minister Sindh and governor Sindh in this regard. The K-Electric also held meeting with CM Sindh which was also attended by SSGCL officials. In the meeting with CM Sindh, the SSGCL demanded of the company to sign a gas supply agreement (GSA) and clearance of the outstanding dues.”

She said that K-Electric is ready to sign a GSA with SSGC which is compliant to National Gas Allocation Policy. She said that KE has principally agreed to submit security deposit of Rs 6 billion demanded by SSGCL. “We are also willing to discuss payment plan to settle outstanding dues of Rs 13.7 billion. Any other disputed amounts regarding LPS and interest that are sub-judice should not be included here. We are taking all possible measures so required level of gas supply is restored and we can bring the power supply situation in Karachi back to routine,” she maintained.

She said the electricity shortage during peak demand is around 300 MW. Due to inadequate gas supply, 500MW gas fired power plants of KE remained nonoperational for the last few days creating additional shortfall in the system. She said that the gas shortage has resulted in additional two to three hours load shedding in residential areas and around seven hours in industrial areas. The industrial areas were early exempted from loadshedding, Sadia added. Some areas of Karachi are facing up to 10 hours loadshedding.

Sadia Dada further said that K-Electric has paid all the current payments, during last five years, to SSGCL and is ready to pay the principal outstanding amount of Rs 13.7 billion.

The remaining Rs 60 billion is under litigation in different courts. She said that in 2016 SSGL was providing 193 MMCFD gas, which was reduced to 166 in 2017 and further cut down to 90 MMCFD in 2018.