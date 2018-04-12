Share:

No additional tax will be imposed on telecom sector: Haroon

ISLAMABAD (Staff Reporter): Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Revenue Haroon Akhtar Khan on Tuesday said that no additional tax wouldl be imposed on telecom sector as the government wants growth of this sector. He made these remarks in a meeting with CEOs and other high level representatives of telecom companies working in Pakistan here at the FBR House. Delegation of telecom sector comprised of Irfan Waheed Khan, CEO Telenor, Naveed Khalid Butt, VP Corporate Affairs Ufone, Syed Naveed Akhtar, Executive Director Finance Operations Zong, Ali Naseer, Chief CRA Jazz, and other high level representatives. On behalf of FBR, Chairman FBR Tariq Mahmood Pasha, Member Custom Zahid Khokar, Member IR Policy Dr Mohammad Iqbal and other officers took part in the meeting. Taxation issues of telecom industry, proposals for budget 2017-18, withholding tax issues, industrial undertaking for the telecom industry, federal excise duty, sales tax exemption on import were discussed in detail.

Haroon Akhtar Khan assured them that the government of Pakistan wants the growth of this industry as this sector has great ability to grow. “We want this industry to flourish so that the people of Pakistan get better and better services at their door step,” he said.

ICAP announces results of AFC

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) has announced the results of Assessment of Fundamental Competencies (AFC) Examination and Writing Skills Test (PCSC-1) held in March 2018. As many as 2028 candidates have been declared passed in AFC whereas 1288 candidates have obtained permanent credits and 192 candidates have been declared passed in Writing Skills Test. ICAP has also awarded merit certificates for outstanding performances in AFC Examination in the following subjects: Functional English to Farhat Abbas s/o Ghulam Abbas, Business Communication to Hassan Sani Khan s/o Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Quantitative Methods to Syed Muhammad Umer Tirmizi s/o Syed Muhammad Jawaid Tirmizi and Syed Muhammad Reza Zaidi s/o Syed Muhammad Taqi Zaidi, Introduction to Information Technology to Mahnoor d/o Saeed-Ur-Rehman, Farina Tahir d/o Muhammad Tahir Waseem, Abdullah Abro s/o Abdul Qayoom Abro and Hamida Mateen d/o Muhammad Aslam.

Agha Steel Industries rolls out Rs5b Sukuk

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Agha Steel Industries Limited (ASIL) intends to issue OTC listed, rated and secured Sukuk up to Rs 5 billion (inclusive of Green Shoe option of Rs 1 billion) for the tenor of six (6) years inclusive of a grace period of 2 years, in order to fulfil its expansion plans and investing in futuristic technologies making ASIL amongst the most efficient and sustainable player in the industry. The company has mandated Habib Bank Limited and Bank AL Habib Limited as mandated lead advisors & arrangers for the transaction. Specifically Identified Musharika Assets are set to be utilised under a Qualified Shariah Advisory Board. The company intends to receive bids from 10 to 30th April 2018 from qualified institutional buyers. Hussain Agha, Executive Director at Agha Steel Industries, said: “The Company, through this initiative, shall be able to invest in technologies which will make ASIL at least 30% more energy efficient player than the average manufacturer within the domestic industry.”

Most importantly, it is ASIL’s goal that its prospective investors attain the best value proposition in respect to our strategic vision of an Initial Public Offering (IPO) soon.”

SECP notifies new AAOIFI Shariah standards for public consultation

ISLAMABAD (Staff Reporter): The SECP has fast-tracked the adoption of Shariah standards to bring about harmonisation and standardisation in the business practices of Islamic financial institutions. The SECP has notified for public consultation seven more Shariah standards of the Accounting and Auditing Organisation for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI). The freshly notified AAOIFI standards are Shariah Standard No 21 – Financial Papers (Shares & Bonds), Shariah Standard No 27- Indices, Shariah Standard No 30 – Monetization (Tawarruq), Shariah Standard No 44 - Obtaining and Deploying Liquidity, Shariah Standard No 45 – Protection of Capital and Investments, Shariah Standard No 46 - Al-Wakalah Bi Al-Istithmar (Investment Agency), and Shariah Standard No 53- Arboun (Earnest Money). The SECP has been highly proactive in playing its role towards Islamization of the economy. It has endeavored to replicate the best international practices in the Islamic financial services in Pakistan.

In order to bring about harmonization and standardization in the business practices of Islamic financial institutions, the SECP has been gradually adopting accounting and Shariah standards issued by the AAOIFI as benchmark for Islamic financial services industry.

The SECP had earlier notified three Islamic financial accounting standards for adoption: IFAS 1-Morabahah, IFAS 2- Ijarah, and IFAS 3- Profit and Loss Sharing on Deposits in 2005, 2007 and 2013, respectively. While it notified earlier seven Shariah standards of AAOIFI: Shariah Standard No 3- Default in Payment by a Debtor, Shariah Standard No 8-Murabahah to the Purchase Orderer, Shariah Standard No 9- Ijarah and Ijarah Muntahia Bittamleek; and Shariah Standard No 13- Mudarabah in January 2016. Moreover, Shariah Standard No 17 - Investment Sukuk, Shariah Standard No 18- Possession (Qabd) and Shariah Standard No 23 - Agency and the Act of an un-commissioned agent (Fodooli) were notified in February 2018.

Keeping in view the significance of the standards in the Islamic financial services market of Pakistan, the SECP has fast-tracked adoption of more and more standards, the SECP’s Shariah Advisory Board on April 5, 2018, approved the adoption of aforementioned seven additional Shariah standards. Consequently, the Commission, approved publication of the draft Shariah standards for public consultation. The public has been invited to provide their comments within 14 days.