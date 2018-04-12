Share:

KARACHI - Overseas Pakistani workers remitted 14.6064 billion dollars in first nine months (July to March) of the current fiscal year, showing growth of 3.56 per cent against that of same period of previous financial year.

During March 2018, the inflow of workers' remittances amounted to $1772.77 million, which is 22.24 percent higher than that of February 2018 and 4.62 percent higher than in March 2017, said statement issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) here on Tuesday.

The country-wise details for the month of March 2018 showed that inflows from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, the United States, the United Kingdom, GCC countries (including Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman) and European Union member countries amounted to $ 427.62 million, $420.24 million, $236.17 million, $244.2 million, $183.79 million and $58.89 million respectively compared with the inflow of US $ 504.61 million, $362.94 million, $213.42 million, $209.14 million, $197.21 million and $38.85 million respectively in March 2017.

The remittances received from Malaysia, Norway, Switzerland, Australia, Canada, Japan and other countries during March 2018 amounted to $201.86 million together as against $ 168.32 million received in March 2017.