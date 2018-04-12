Share:

KARACHI - Maiden Pakistan Navy-Turkish Navy bilateral exercise Turgutries meaning ‘Drawn sword of Islam’ conducted in North Arabian Sea has been culminated.

TCG Gelibolu a frigate from Turkish Navy and PN Ships SAIF, ASLAT, NASR, QUWWAT, AZMAT and ZARRAR including fixed and rotary wing aircraft of Pakistan Naval Aviation participated in the exercise. Fighters from the PAF also took part in the exercise. Main objective of exercise was to enhance interoperability between two brotherly navies. The exercise Turgutries 2018 covered a wide range of maritime operations encompassing Anti-Surface, Anti-Air and Anti-Submarine Warfare as well as maneuvering and communication exercises.

Counter piracy drills were also carried out in which boarding teams demonstrated practical boarding operations onboard a suspect vessel.

Exercise proved mutually rewarding to hone professional skills of participating personnel from both navies and learn from each other’s experiences.

Exercise was also witnessed by HE Tolga Ucake, Consul General of Republic of Turkey who was hosted onboard TCG Gelibolu and PNS ASLAT at sea.

Honourable consul general of Turkey congratulated PN and TN participants for successful conduct of first ever Pakistan Navy-Turkish Navy bilateral exercise Turgutries 2018 and hoped that the exercise will become a regular feature between both Navies in future.

The exercise is a testimony of PN resolve to work towards regional peace and maintain close relations with all brotherly navies.

The exercise was aimed at further booting and strengthening ties between Pakistan and Turkish Navies in times to come.