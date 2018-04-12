Share:

Rawalpindi - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed as many as seven eateries and imposed a heavy fine on shopkeepers and traders for poor cleanliness, hygiene and selling expired items to consumers, informed a spokesman on Tuesday.

Similarly, the PFA also discarded huge quantity of substandard cooking oil, beef and Chinese salt, he added.

The sealed shops and restaurants include Moon Lolly and Ice Products, Abbasi Cold Corner, MashahAllah Restaurant, Zaitoon Grill, Haji Muhammad Akram Milk Shop and Junaid Abbasi Chicken Shop, he said.

He informed that the PFA teams also imposed a fine of Rs 300,500 to the traders and shopkeepers during raids carried out at Jhelum, Attock and Chakwal.

The PFA teams have discarded 550 kg unhygienic beef, 240 litres of rotten cooking oil, 20 kg sweet and 55 kg Chinese salt.

The teams have also issued warning notices to a number of shopkeepers and traders for insufficient cleanliness and hygiene issues.