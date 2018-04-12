Share:

Islamabad - Islamabad police on Tuesday issued Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to review public complaints regarding illegal occupation of properties and bring an end to such activities in future.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Sultan Azam Temuri, an SOP has been devised by DIG (Operations) Waqar Ahmed Chohan which would help in curbing the practice of illegal occupation of properties by land mafia. All Zonal Superintendents of Police, Su-Divisional Police Officers and Station House Officers have been issued directions in this regard. According to SOP, strict action would be taken on the complaints of people and the police officials would inspect the place after listening to the complainants. Cases would be registered against land mafia and fair investigation would be ensured, according to the SOP. DIG (Operations) Waqar Ahmed Chohan has said that following this SOP timely action would help in discouraging activities of land mafia. He said that prompt action would be ensured after the complaint and policemen involved in delaying registration of such cases would have to face action. He said that action would taken as per law against those involved in illegal occupation of properties of others while people in surrounding areas would be inquired secretly and openly about the ownership of the disputed property. He said that viewpoint of both parties would be listened to in such matters. The revenue department would also be asked to submit details about the disputed property while senior police officials would monitor the investigation process, he added.