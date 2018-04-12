Share:

GUJRANWALA-Regional Police Officer Raja Riffat Mukhtar said that police cannot overcome crimes without the support of citizens.

He said police officers ensure better relations with public. He was addressing a meeting with the police officers in his office. He stressed a need to work with dignity, sincerity and passion for provision of safety to the people.

City Police Officer Ashfaq Khan, SSP Operations Imran Yaqoob, SSP Investigation Sajid Hussain Khokhar and other police officers were also present on the occasion. City Police Officer Ashfaq Khan briefed the RPO about steps taken by the police to control crimes and projects for police welfare in the region. He said that special teams have been formed under the supervision of SPs across the district to arrest criminals while working of the teams was being monitored on daily basis. The RPO directed the officers that all possible efforts be done to protect the lives and properties of the citizens.

Meanwhile, Gujranwala police as a result of crackdowns during the current month registered 87 cases against drug pushers and recovered 14 kg charas, 3 kilogrammes of opium and 527 bottles of wine.

Police parties have also recovered 2 Kalashnikovs, 3 rifles, 4 guns, 32 pistols and hundreds of bullets. It was also told that 14 cases for violation of Kite Flying Act were got registered and police recovered hundreds of kites from the accused persons during the period.