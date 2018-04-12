Share:

SAHIWAL-Students of private colleges organised a protest rally against Indian forces' brutalities in the held Kashmir.

They were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans, expressing solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Held Kashmir.

The participants, led by Muhammad Munir, urged the international community to ensure effective steps for a solution to the burning issue lest it should burn the entire region. The rally started from Ghalla Mandi police check-post and ended at Arif Chowk.

MINOR CRUSHED

An eight-year-old girl was killed and her father was injured critically in a road accident occurred at a bus stand on Arifwala-Sahiwal Road.

Tajamul Hussain along with his daughter Meraj Fatima, 8, was waiting for a bus at a bus stop on Arifwala-Sahiwal Road. A speeding bus, coming from Arifwala, ran over them, killing the girl on the spot. Tajamul sustained injuries in the accident. The bus driver managed to escape from the scene. Kameer police reached the spot, impounded the bus and launched investigation.