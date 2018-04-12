Share:

KARACHI - The Pak Sarzameen Party has initiated its efforts to bring one of its members as opposition leader in provincial assembly with the support of PML-F and PTI.

The move is aimed at installing the PSP man in opposition slot before the consultations for the interim setup will begin between the Sindh chief minister and opposition leader.

The PSP has strengthened itself in the provincial assembly after inclusion of MQM elected representatives in the PSP especially in last couple of days that witnessed the inclusion of at least six provincial lawmakers from MQM-P.

It’s worth mentioning here that 21 out of 50 MPs elected on MQM tickets switched their loyalties to PSP and other parties so far and the process has been continued. As many as 14 MPs have joined PSP while two of the MQM lawmakers have moved towards the PPP and four members went abroad.

PSP claimed to have support of at least 14 MQM-P defectors along with PTI and PML-F lawmakers and it just needs another four to five lawmakers to bring the new opposition leader in the assembly.

Sources privy to the matter revealed that the PSP would strengthen its position in couple of days to change the opposition leader in the assembly as working over various elected representatives of MQM-P and also other parties have been in process.

Sources revealed that the process of changing loyalties has been boosted up to make sure the role of PSP in the upcoming caretaker setup.

Ruling Pakistan People Party (PPP) would bring the interim government with the consultation of the PSP and other parities including Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, Pakistan Muslim League-Functional, and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

It is pertinent to mention here that Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah indicated the changes and said that opposition could bring their opposition leader whom they like to bring.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan coordination committee member Amin-ul-Haq while talking to The Nation said that once again pressure had been mounted to shift the loyalties.

In reply to a question, he said that the aim behind the frequent changing is to change the opposition leader of MQM in Sindh assembly and wash out the role of MQM in upcoming interim government.

He ruled out the possibility to rejoin MQM London chapter while said: “We have no regret on the decision taken by the party on August 23. We are Pakistanis and we could not associate ourselves with the party having anti-Pakistan sentiments. MQM suffers under abject miserable circumstance but it will no longer continue and those shifting their loyalties would not get the votes of their family members.”

PSP key leader speaking on condition of anonymity told The Nation that the internal conflicts within the MQM benefited PSP and people associated with MQM had no better option except PSP.

He said that entire party structure of MQM factions including Bahadurabad and PIB were in touch with PSP. He said: “It has yet to be decided but it is a possibility that the PSP would bring its own opposition leader in Sindh Assembly after further joining from MQM-P in coming days.”