Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Tuesday

approved four development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs1298.325m. The approved schemes are: construction of various schemes for

Hafizabad district at the cost of Rs 90.268m, construction of 3 connecting roads to Kolo Tarrar Village in Hafizabad district at the cost of Rs45.633m, widening and improvement of road from MDA Chowk to Dera Adda Chowk, Multan (Dual Carriageway) at the cost of Rs 574.721m and construction of flyover at Jhal Road, Railway Crossing to Sahiwal at the cost of Rs587.703m.