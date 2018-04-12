Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh government extended the special powers of the Rangers in Karachi for next three months.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah approved the special powers to the Rangers in Karachi for 90 days as the current validity of powers to the Rangers in Karachi division under Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 expires on Tuesday.

“I am directed to convey the approval of the government of Sindh under Section-4 (2) of the Anti Terrorism Act, 1997 to entrust powers to the Rangers, Sindh in terms of Section-4 (3)(i), within Karachi division to discharge its functions as authorised by the provincial government for a period of ninety days from April 11, 2018 to July 9, 2018,” reads a notification issued by the Home Department of Sindh. The Rangers remains present in the city while getting special powers since the launching of Karachi operation began in September 5, 2013.

The operation has been started following the directives of the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif ahead of the rising incidents of terrorism and crimes including target killings and extortion and since then the police and Rangers have so far been arrested over one hundred thousand suspects.