Share:

Rawalpindi - Rawalpindi Cantonment Board has accelerated its operation against illegal construction and issued 201 notices during the last three months said RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood. He told APP on Tuesday that the RCB Land Branch/Building Control Cell issued 170 notices under Section 170 and 31 under Section 256 while 13 buildings constructed illegally were demolished during the period. Qaiser Mahmood further said, the property tax branch had recovered millions of rupees during the last three months.

To a question, he informed that 161 residential and 18 commercial building plans were approved in three months. Several raids on the directives of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) were conducted by RCB teams and the owners of the buildings and structures erected illegally were issued notices. mTo a question, he said, 911 notices were issued in 2017 and total 68 structures were demolished while construction material was lifted from 72 illegal construction sites. 732 residential and 77 commercial building plans were approved last year, he informed. The spokesman said, the staff conducted raids in different areas in its jurisdiction including Dhok Gujaran, Bhatta Chowk, Misrial Road,Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony, Dhoke Chaudharian, Afshan Colony and Peshawar Road and the building rules violators were served notices.

After solid steps taken in this regard, the revenue generation has also been increased as now the citizens were submitting their building plans to get formal approval, he added. The ongoing operation against illegal construction would continue, he said and warned the citizens not to violate the rules otherwise stern action would be taken against the violators.