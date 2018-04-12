Share:

LAHORE - A judicial magistrate of Sanda area, after perusal of preliminary evidence in a criminal case of unnatural act under Section 377 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) against accused Anees-ur-Rehman of Mandi Bahauddin, issued summons and directed the police to investigate the case. He told the police to submit a detailed report to the court at the next date of hearing. The local police will collect evidence against the accused to submit to the court. The accused is avoiding the police till date. Mahdi Shah and Aftab Maqsood, counsels for the complainant, assisted the court.