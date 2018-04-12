Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh Assembly Tuesday passed a resolution against prolonged loadshedding in the province.

The resolution was tabled by MQM-P defector Naila Munir against increased loadshedding in the province and said that loadshedding of 12 to 18 hours was being carried out in the city. She demanded to end the loadshedding across the province.

PTI Parliamentary leader Khurram Sherzaman speaking on the resolution said that the government should public the details of its meetings with the K-Electric officials and should pressurise the electric company to ensure provision of electricity to the citizens in this hot weather.

The PPP lawmaker and Karachi General Secretary Javed Nagori asked as to why the apex court is not taking notice of loadshedding schedule from K-Electric that had created sufferings for the masses in the metropolis. “If K-Electric will not halt this loadshedding schedule then they will once again stage protest outside the KE headquarters,” he said.

The house also passed an out of turn resolution against declaring the mountainous range of dog’s grave (Kutte-ji-Qabar) as part of Balochistan province.

The resolution was tabled by PPP lawmaker Sardar Khan Chandio and was adopted by the assembly despite reservations from the opposition lawmakers over bringing it out of turn on private members day.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said that even the Election Commission of Pakistan had declared the area as part of the Sindh province and the resolution was aimed at once again explaining the issue.

The opposition leader asked the need of doing a good work in such a bad manner and said that precaution taken in the wording of the resolution should also be maintained in the speeches from the lawmakers. “This is an administrative issue and should be resolved administratively and bringing a resolution in house will make it a conflict between the two provinces,” he said.

The house also adopted a resolution from PML-F Lawmaker Nusrat Sehar Bano regarding installation of signboards in three languages including English, Urdu and Sindhi for guidance of routes in the province.

Another resolution from MQM-P defector and PSP Leader Naheed Begum was unanimously adopted demanding federal government to fulfill legal demands of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) to provide service structure, job security, life and health insurance, gratuity, provident fund and salary increase criterion for the electronic and print media workers.

The resolution was supported by Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah who said that they support the resolution and a lawmaking was in the process in the province which would also include the job security for the print and electronic media employees.

Earlier, the provincial assembly proceedings began almost two hours late and the Sindh Assembly speaker got angry over late comings from the lawmakers of both the opposition and treasury benches.

When the proceedings of the house began, there were around 35 lawmakers present in the house including six ministers. The speaker said that he had been waiting for the lawmakers in his chamber for last two hours but neither the lawmakers nor the assembly secretaries were coming on time to initiate the proceedings.

He said that the voters had sent them in the house to raise their issues but the lawmakers remain absent. He directed the parliamentary leaders to ensure presence of their lawmakers on time and said that he was also preparing a report of the performance of the lawmakers and would submit it to the party heads.

The speaker also rejected the proposal to initiate the proceedings at 11:00 am and later the parliamentary leaders agreed with the speaker to initiate the proceedings of the house at 10:30 am.

The speaker warned that if the lawmakers would come late in the next assembly sitting then he would postpone the proceedings for the next day.

Four bills were also tabled in the house including Sindh Fair Presentation of Women Bill, 2018 jointly from PPP and MQM-P lawmakers Saira Shahliani and Rana Ansar respectively, Ghazala Sial’s Capital University Bill, 2018, Aror University of Art, Architecture, Design and Heritages Sukkur Bill, 2018 from Syed Awais Qadir Shah and Emaan Institute of Management and Sciences at Karachi Bill, 2018 from Sharmila Farooqi.

The bills were sent to the concerned standing committees for further consideration and a report on them would be submitted in the house in a week. The house was later adjourned to meet again on Thursday.