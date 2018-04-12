Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court has directed provinces to strictly follow recommendations of a committee regarding hazardous emissions caused by stone-crushing and marble-grinding plants to ensure health and safety of mine labourers and workers. The top court also directed the federal government and Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Islamabad Capital Territory to enact the draft law on occupational safety and health (OSH) within six months as agreed by provinces and stakeholders and recommended by the committee.

The committee, comprising representatives of the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP) and other stakeholders of provinces, after a consultation had prepared a comprehensive draft law on OSH and shared the same with the provinces. The 13-members committee was headed by LJCP Secretary Dr Rahim Awan.

“Any violation made shall be taken to be disobedience of the court’s order and appropriate action shall be taken against delinquents,” a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar ruled in its 8-page written order. In 2014, Usama Khawar through his counsel Raheel Kamran Sheikh had filed a human rights (HR) application highlighting the miseries of labourers and workers in mines and stone-crushing plants.

Following which, the SC had directed the committee to prepare recommendations for the welfare of mine workers and labourers. According to advocate Sheikh, except for Sindh, all other provinces have yet to table the OSH bills before their respective provincial assembly.

Regarding legislative reforms, the committee said that Factories Act 1934 is enacted in Punjab, Balochistan and ICT whereas KP and Sindh had their own laws to regulate the affairs of the labourers in factories having OSH provisions applicable to industrial establishments with 10 or more workers.

“The provincial governments may be directed to extend the scope of the ACTs to industrial units employing even five workers,” the committee had recommended.

The terms and condition of employment of mines workers are regulated by Mines Act 1923 which also provides the inspection system to keep track of health and safety violations and imposition of fines for such violations.

“However, it is quite surprising that there is no mechanism for regular follow-up and medical examination as provided in the Factories Act 1934,” the committee said.

“It is, therefore, recommended that each provincial government should formulate and notify rules for regulating the follow up medical examination of the persons employed in mines,” the committee recommended.

Regarding administrative measures, it is recommended that other provinces may be directed to include the representatives of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry and of workers for their input and ownership of the decisions.

“It is also recommended that such councils/committees shall be directed to meet quarterly to adequately discuss and address the challenges related to OSH concerns in their respective provinces.”

Interestingly, Balochistan has neither a core committee nor constituted an OSH council to address the issues of health and safety of workers.

“Therefore, the government of Balochistan should immediately constitute committee having a representation of all the stakeholders including Chamber of Commerce and Industry and workers’ association/federation,” the committee recommended.

“Inspector of mines may be directed to develop and implement a robust inspection system for effective enforcement of mining laws and to take action against illegal mining activities.”

“The chief inspectors may be directed to reassess the manufacturing processes of various industries for notifying hazardous processes.”

Being a potential source to cause silicosis, all cement factories be directed to establish a silicosis diagnostic centre in their factories to monitor the ill effects of inhalation of dust particle emitting from various processes in manufacturing cement, the committee further recommended.

“Environmental protection agencies should notify safe distance and guidelines for stone-crushing units and mines. All kind of mining and stone crushing activities near the archeological and tourists sites should be completely banned.”

The committee further recommended that the labor departments of provinces may be directed to ensure strict compliance of rules which provides that each worker in a factory is provided with a ‘hygiene card’ and its entries shall be updated during the months of January and July every year after examination by a designated doctor to diagnose any contagious or infectious disease.

As regard with compensation and medical care, the Workmen’s Compensation Act 1923 including its provincial variants the death grant varies between Rs200,000 to Rs 500,000 amongst provinces with greater differences related to permanent or temporary disability of workers.

“Keeping the rising inflation in view, it is recommended that provinces may be directed to enhance such compensation reasonably and the same should be made uniform across the country. Directions be issued to all Workers Welfare Boards for developing a uniform amount to death grant, and ensuring the early release of the same in order to facilitate a bereaved family in their time of need,” the committee recommended.

“The high courts may be asked to issue directions to the labour courts for early disposal of cases. Each provincial government in collaboration with ILO should develop and implement capacity building programs for all officers in the field of inspection, safety, health and welfare of the workers.”

“PEMRA be asked to issue directions to the electronic media for transmitting awareness messages under their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).”