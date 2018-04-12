Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday took notice of nonpayment of the price of sugarcane to farmers by sugar mill owners.

The notice was taken on applications of different farmers who had said that they were not being paid price of sugarcane.

Taking notice of the issue, the chief justice has directed all sugar mills to provide certificate duly endorsed by CEO of the sugar mill within 10 days.

The sugar mills were also asked as to that how much quantity of sugarcane has been purchased from farmers and what price of sugarcane has been made to them.

The case has also been fixed for hearing on April 24.