SIALKOT-The District Education Authority has dismissed three teachers and forfeited two-year service of another one for quarrelling at a school.

They were found guilty in an inquiry followed by the nasty incident of quarreling and injuring two other teachers with repeated attacks of the axes and wooden stick at Govt Boys High School Kotli Loharaan on April 6.

Sialkot District Education Authority CEO Maqbul Ahmed Shakir said that Rafique, Rasheed and Arif had been dismissed from their jobs while the two year service of Inayat Saim had been forfeited.

The inquiry was conducted by a high-level team following the order of Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Farrukh Naveed and the inquiry proved the teachers guilty, said the CEO. He added that the main reason behind the incident was the professional jealousy between the teachers due to which they quarreled in the school.

Kotli Loharaan police have already arrested the accused after registering a case against them. The CEO said that on the recommendation of the inquiry committee, the services of Principal Muhammad Wari have also been surrendered with immediate effect and placed at the disposal of Secretary (Schools) Education Department Punjab Lahore for further posting, due to poor administration, negligence and inefficiency.

Shutdown against

Zeeshan's murder

Prayer ceremony for slain Nawa-I-Waqat report Zeeshan Butt was held at his village with the participation of a large number of people from all walks of life.

The shopkeepers of village Begowala-Sambrial kept their shop closed as a protest against the killing. They said that Zeeshan Butt raised voice for local shopkeepers and murdered. The aggrieved family showed concerns over the non-arrest of the accused. Zeeshan Ashraf Butt's brother Luqman Ashraf said that his brother didn't have enmity with any person and he was shot dead while he was performing his journalistic responsibilities. He thanked Chief Justice of Pakistan for taking suo motu notice of the killing.

PTI's leader Shoib Siddiqui condemned Zeeshan Butt's brutal killing while talking to newsmen at Sambrial Press Club.

Usman Dar, PTI's District President, also visited Zeeshan Ashraf's home at Begowala-Sambrial and showed sympathy with his family.

DEMAND: Pakistan Kisan Council's leader Bau Zaheer Dhillow said that crop of potatoes is more than country's local need this year and it should be exported to earn foreign exchange.

He said that the government's policies were not farmers-friendly as it was not doing efforts to export potatoes. The price of potatoes is not ample this year which is badly affecting farmers' economic condition, he said.