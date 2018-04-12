Share:

Rawalpindi - A gun battle between locals and security guards of a private housing society over land dispute left a man dead in Bhoon Village of Kahuta, sources revealed on Tuesday.

Unfortunately, two young students of a government school also become prey to stray bullets and were rushed to the hospital for medical treatment. The condition of the student is stated to be critical as a bullet hit her head, a doctor told media. The dead body of the man identified as Ghulam Mustafa (37), a security guard of private housing society, was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Kahuta for post-mortem.

According to sources, a gun battle broke out between local villagers of Bhoon Village and the security guards of a private housing society at Kahuta at 2:30pm over land dispute.

As a result, a security guard was killed while some bullets, fired from high powered weapons, also hit two students of Government Girls Elementary School Dadocha, some 1 km away from Bhoon.

The injured students were identified as Saima Khan and Talha, both students of class 2.

Saima Khan received a bullet injury on her shoulder while Talha received on the head and his condition of critical.

A heavy contingent of police led by SSP (Operations) Muhammad Bin Ashraf rushed to the crime scenes and cordoned off the areas. Later on, SSP visited the school and recorded statements of the teachers and other eyewitnesses.

The incident caused a wave of panic and fear among the other students who returned to school and took refuge in classrooms, she said. DSP Saddar Circle Muhammad Salim Khattak, however, when contacted, said that police investigators present at the crime scene determined the limits of Rawat and Kahuta. He said that action would be taken against the culprits. Till the filing of this report, police were investigating the both incidents and no FIR was registered.