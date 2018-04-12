Share:

CHICHAWATNI - Shutter-down strike was observed by Anjuman-e-Tajran in Chichawatni against brutal murder and rape of an eight-year-old girl.

Victim Noor Fatima, who was a resident of Mahmoodabad and student of two class, was set ablaze after rape.

The relatives found the girl in a critical condition and took her to the hospital for medical treatment but she succumbed to the injuries.

The relatives then reached tehsil headquarters hospital for the postmortem of the corpse that revealed rape before the death. For further confirmation, blood samples have also been sent to forensic laboratory.