KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui Tuesday gave last chance to the party’s PIB faction convener Farooq Sattar and other members of his faction to return to the coordination committee led faction till April 16.

Addressing a press conference at the MQM-P makeshift headquarters in Bahadurabad along with Faisal Sabzwari, Ameen ul Haq and others, Siddiqui said that those who would return after the deadline would be considered as the party activists and could not return to the positions they were in party before.

He said that the demand from the Farooq Sattar to dissolve the coordination committee in Bahadurabad was out of question as he is not authorised to do so and instead the committee could remove him from the convenership as it had done with Sattar.

“How a party could be defaced for a single face, said the Bahadurabad group’s convener adding that they are waiting for Farooq Sattar to join and lead them and they even do not have any personal grudges with Kamran Tessori.

“It is my and the coordination committee’s responsibility to ensure respect for Farooq Sattar when he and other party activities return to us,” he said adding that he will take the responsibility for them and if anything wrong happens to them then he would stand alongside them.

He said that the long durations of talks between the two groups and confusion among the party ranks are aimed at engaging them before the elections so that they could not prepare for the upcoming polls. “The party would initiate its election campaign after the April 16 deadline ends,” he said.

Speaking over the backdoor discussions in the party to resolve the issues, Siddique said that even he and Amir Khan had offered to resign from their posts in the party but after this offer there was a complete silence from the other side.

He said that those leaving MQM-P at this time and considering it an advantage for them should know that the MQM-P office bearers and people on other responsibilities do not have any vote bank on their back.

“The MQM-P supporters should not worry over the situation as those going in other camps could not even get four to five votes for them,” he said adding that even those who are gathering these people through pressure and other tactics are actually playing with fire.

Addressing to MQM activists, he said that all of the importance that even they are attaining today is due to this party, flag and the election symbol and one they disassociate with it people would not even recognize them.

He said that during last two meetings for reconciliation under MQM-P leader Syed Sardar Ahmed, the matters were near resolution and all issues were sorted out but unfortunately last minute refusal from Sattar created problems. “Farooq Sattar wants me to dissolve the coordination committee but I am not mandated to do so,” he said adding the coordination committee is working since 1993 and faces in it have changed but it continued its work unabated.