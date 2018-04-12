Share:

Ex world champ Rosberg invests in Formula

PARIS - Ex Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg has become a shareholder in FormulaE and will give the electric series' Gen2 car its first public spin in Berlin next month. Rosberg has taken a keen interest in the green grand prix series since retiring abruptly after seeing off his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton for the 2016 F1 drivers crown. "I've become very interested in the e-mobility movement and its potential to positively impact our society and our planet," he said. "I've therefore also long believed in the potential of Formula E and came on board as an investor some time ago." Rosberg will get behind the wheel of FormulaE's new flagship model which has almost double the energy storage capacity of the existing model before the Berlin leg of the 2018 FormulaE championship on May 19.–AFP

Cyclist sheds half weight en route to medal

GOLD COAST - An English cyclist who took up the sport to get in shape and then shed nearly half her bodyweight won Commonwealth Games bronze Tuesday – and was overcome with emotion at finish line. A tearful Hayley Simmonds looked stunned when she placed third in women's time trial, the result of years of vigorous training which saw her drop 45 kilos (100 pounds). "I showed Julian (Julian Winn, her coach) a picture of me from 2011 and he didn't believe it was me, I lost like 45kg," the 29-year-old said. "As soon as I started doing time trials my competitive nature took over." Simmonds, who now weighs 55kg, describes baking as one of her hobbies. "There have been times I've wanted to go and eat a big cake," she said. Simmonds, who did a PhD in chemistry, will also go in the women's road race.–AFP

Table tennis prodigy, 11, meets her match

GOLD COAST - An 11-year-old Welsh table tennis prodigy who broke records and caused amazement at the Commonwealth Games met her match on Tuesday when she was ousted from the women's singles. Anna Hursey thrashed Uganda's Halima Nambozo 4-0 but she came unstuck in her second match against Malaysia's Alice Chang Li Sian, who won 11-8, 11-8, 11-3, 11-4. Despite the defeat, it has been a stunning debut for Hursey, who stands just 5ft 3in tall and is thought to be the youngest athlete in Commonwealth Games history. Hursey also played in the women's team competition, helping Wales to doubles wins against India and Sri Lanka. The schoolgirl, whose mother is Chinese, is known for her attacking style but Chang, 17, was able to absorb the pressure as well as Hursey's noisy support from the crowd.–AFP

Russia to spend big on stadiums after WC

MOSCOW - Russia intends to spend more than $200m to make sure stadiums built for the World Cup do not go to waste after the event ends. The hosts are trying to use the final to revive fan interest in the struggling domestic leagues. Each of the 11 host cities is either getting a brand new arena or having an existing one refurbished from the ground up. The idea is to replace cavernous all-purpose stadiums in which supporters are exposed to the sun and snow with modern ones outfitted with the latest amenities. Vladimir Putin issued an order last October to draft a World Cup "legacy" programme that raises club-match attendance and boosts youth player development. But the question long facing Russia has been how to reap rewards from the in cities where local clubs play second-tier football.–AFP

Netball Championships from May 4

ISLAMABAD – The 17th National Men and Women Netball Championships 2018 would be held at Hamidi Hall, Pakistan Sports Board Complex from May-7 in collaboration with Pakistan Sports Board. President Pakistan Netball Federation Mudassar Razak Arain, said teams from Army, Wapda, PAFe, Navy, Police, Railways, HEC, Balochistan, KP, Gilgit/Baltistan, Sindh, Punjab, Islamabad, Fata and AJK will take part in the mega event. Army are the defending champions in men and Sindh are defending champions in women category. The PNF will award trophies, medals, certificates and cash prizes among the position holder teams and the top 5 teams will qualify and eligible for the 33rd National Games 2018. The event will also help to select teams for upcoming international events.–Staff Reporter