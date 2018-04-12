Share:

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari Tuesday said that those who tear and ridicule the constitution are traitors of the nation. In a message on ‘Constitution Day’ marked on April 10 when the unanimously adopted Constitution of Pakistan was passed by the National Assembly in 1973, Zardari said the sanctity of the constitution demanded that “we not only act upon it in letter and spirit and jealously safeguard it but also to punish those treasonous elements that have abrogated and subverted this foundational document of the state, the basic social contract between the state and citizen and the glue that binds its federating units.” It is a national disgrace that a dictator – Ziaul Haq - abrogated the Constitution in 1977 later ridiculed it as ‘a mere 15-page document’ that he boasted could be torn at will, he said.

“Tearing the constitution is tearing the soul of the nation. Ridiculing it is ridiculing the people,” he added.

The former president said those who tear and ridicule the constitution were the traitors of the nation. “Dictators and usurpers must be punished, they will be in the fullness of time,” he said.

Zardari paid tribute to Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto for “forging historic consensus among all provinces, political parties and shades of opinion” in making the constitution.

He also lauded Benazir Bhutto as the icon of democracy and constitutionalism and countless political leaders and workers belonging to different political parties who rendered huge sacrifices in the cause of safeguarding democracy and the constitution.