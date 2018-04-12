Share:

MULTAN-Chief of his own faction of Tehreek Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah (TLYRA) Dr Ashraf Asif Jalali declared on Tuesday that the Tehreek will fully participate in the general elections and it has launched Nizam-e-Mustafa movement to contact the masses.

Addressing a news conference along with other TLYRA leaders here at Multan Press Club, Jalali lashed out at all major political leaders and said that Zardari, Nawaz and Imran are base coins who play in the hands of US like puppets. "If one comes into power and acts on the orders of US like puppets, the others gear up for grabbing the power," he maintained.

He disclosed that the registration of the Tehreek as a political party is in the final phase and it would constitute an effective representation in the parliament after the upcoming election.

He strongly criticised the government and said that the rulers hurt sentiments of the people by attempting to amend Khatme Nubuwwat declaration. He said that Rana Sana Ullah supported Qadianis and his minimum punishment was 90 years in jail but he went scot free because was in government.

He demanded the government to honour the agreement inked between the Tehreek and the Government on November 3, 2017 and unveil the faces of those who were responsible for amendment in the Khatme Nubuwwat declaration besides punishing them. He further asked the government to issue notification of National Council for Khatme Nubuwwat to check and counter the Qadianis. He said that the US has no problem with Pakistan's existing system rather it has a serious trouble with Nizam-e-Mustafa.

Answering a question, he said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman "is a sort of bride, who sat in the lap of every government." To another query, he said that the Tehreek is striving hard for preventing Sunni vote from division. He strongly condemned Kunduz tragedy and said that he also collected funds for Burmese Muslims but he was not given visa.

Schoolteachers

rally for demands

Schoolteachers brought out a big rally to press the government accept their demands like 100 percent increase in their salaries and restoration of frozen house rent here on Tuesday.

A large number of teachers marched from Nawan Shehr Chowk to Multan Pres Club despite scorching heat and carried out non-stop sloganeering against government. They demanded the government to accept their demands till April 17 otherwise they would start march towards parliament.

Speaking on this occasion, Senior vice president of Punjab Teachers Union Rana Altaf, Ch. Muhammad Hussain Tahir, Abid Farid, Ashfaq Ansari and others said that the prices of all daily use and edible items registered horrible increase but the pay raise offered to the teacher in the budget was meagre. They pointed out that the government had frozen house rent in 2008 which was still in the same position. They demanded the government to restore frozen house rent, increase salaries by 100 per cent, retore pay package or enforce time scale and ensure in service promotions of all MC cadre teachers.

They further demanded the government to ensure 50 per cent promotions from in service promotion quota, abolish punishments under CM roadmap, increase medical and conveyance allowances by 100 per cent, implement uniform syllabus in the country and offer one step promotion to all teachers between Grade-16 and 20.