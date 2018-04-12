Share:

FAISALABAD-Tax Day was marked in the distinct to promote the trend of paying different taxes for the national development.

Various programmes were arranged to highlight the importance of paying taxes and its transparent receipts under the joint arrangements of district administration, Punjab Revenue Authority, Excise & Taxation and Education departments.

An awareness walk was held to sensitise the citizens to the importance of taxes. The walk was led by Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani. It started from DC Complex and culminated at Zila Council Chowk after passing through the Agriculture University road and district courts.

Punjab Revenue Authority Additional Commissioner Asad Aziz, Director Excise & Taxation Rana Intikhab Hussain, CEO Education Rana Shabbir, ADCG Khalid Masud Farooka, office-bearers of Anjuman Tajran, FCCI, APTMA, representatives of civil society, students and citizens belonging to different walks of life participated in the walk.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans relating to paying taxes. Expressing his views on the occasion, the deputy commissioner said that the payment of taxes was the national obligation which should be fulfilled as responsible citizens.

He said that the provision of basic amenities to the public was linked with the collection of taxes because it was not possible to provide education, health and other facilities without the resources. He said that the purpose of observance of tax day was to raise the awareness among the citizens for the payment of the taxes and to promote the trend to pay the taxes on self motivation.

He said that the govt had made the tax system very simple and the people take benefit from the simple taxation process. Additional Commissioner Asad Aziz, Director Excise Rana Intikhab and others were also speaking on the occasion regarding the taxation system.