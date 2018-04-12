Share:

LAHORE - Ending violence against children is a multi-faceted challenge that can only be addressed with full societal cooperation across sectors, including health, education, nutrition, financing, and social and child protection.

This was urged during a workshop with media organized by Search For Justice, Children Advocacy Network- CAN Pakistan in collaboration with Australian High Commission in Pakistan.

Child rights activist and Executive Director of Search For Justice shared that in new development agenda pledged by Pakistan in September 2015 through Sustainable Development Goals SDGs, and target 16.2 require serious actions from government to end abuse, exploitation, trafficking and all forms of violence against and torture of children.

He said that Pakistan is under obligation of Child Rights Convention whose article 19 States Parties shall take all appropriate legislative, administrative, social and educational measures to protect the child from all forms of physical or mental violence.

UN Committee on the Rights of the Child in its concluding observations issued in 2016 recommended State of Pakistan to initiate a prompt and effective mandatory reporting of cases of child sexual abuse and exploitation at home, schools, and institutions. In recent Universal Periodic Review (2017), Pakistan received more than 52 recommendations to improve state of Child Rights and mostly is accepted by Pakistan. Journalists from print and electronic media proposed to develop strategic coordination between civil society and media to push the neglected issues of child protection.

They also sought a capacity building session for media persons so they may be equipped with relevant information and knowledge to cover cases of child abuse in general and child sexual abuse in particular. They urged that media should also play an efficient role in educating masses on protection of children. “With children's growing access to the internet at younger ages, online abuse, exploitation and cyber-bullying are growing issues of concern,” journalists concluded.

Dr Anjum Zia, Head of Mass Communication Department at the Lahore College for Women University, highlighted the need for reporting of violence against children in a sensitive manner and media house must put its best staff to cover the stories of violence against children.

She strongly urged to be more responsible during live transmission focusing the issue of violence against children, as a little negligence can put negative effects on a child’s personality.