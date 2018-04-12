Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government on Tuesday announced the crops production estimates and targets for Kharif season of 2018-19.

The announcement was made after second biannual meeting of the Federal Committee on Agriculture (FCA), which was held under the chairmanship of Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research. While reviewing the performance of the Rabi crops (2017-18), it was observed that wheat production for 2017-18 is estimated at 25.41 million tons from an area of 8.76 million hectares.

Coupled with the last year’s left over stock of 1.0 million tons, the total availability of wheat will be about 26.41 million tons which is well over and above the total national requirements.

The meeting was informed that the gram production for 2017-18 has been estimated at 375.6 thousand tons from an area of 973.1 thousand hectares.

The committee also discussed the production achievements of other essential crops like lentil, potato, onion and tomato. The Committee fixed the production target (2018-19) of sugarcane at 68157.0 thousand tons over an area of 1161.1 thousand hectares.

The high powered Federal Committee on Agriculture (FCA), mandated to oversee strategic measures for ensuring food security in the country, held detailed deliberation over the production targets for essential Kharif crops 2018-19 and decided to fix 14.37 million bales of cotton production target from an area of land 2955.0 thousand ha whereas fix 6931.5 thousand tons production target for rice over 2805.0 thousand ha of land. The targets for other crops such as maize, mung, mash and chilies were also fixed.

About the availability of agricultural inputs for Kharif crops (2018-19), it was observed that due to high temperature sufficient water is expected to be available in reservoirs. For Kharif 2018-19, the water availability in canals head will remain 62.03 million acres feet (MAF) as against average usage of 69.4 MAF. It was apprised that there will be 33 percent shortage of water in early Kharif and 11 percent in late Kharif. However at present all the provinces are getting their indented supplies in the system.

Meteorological Department informed that winter season snow cover was 20-25% less than long-term average. However, the rain fall during April-June 2018 will be less than normal, while the temperature is expected to remain 1-20 C warmer than the normal. It is estimated that during this Kharif season crops will remain under stress to shortage of water. Keeping in view of current scenario, there is a need to use water judiciously.

The Committee was told that the availability of rice and maize seed will be 85 percent and 80 percent respectively of the total seed requirements. The representative from State Bank of Pakistan informed that allocations of institutional credit for agriculture had substantially increased to Rs1001 billion for 2017-18 and the disbursement up to February 2018 is Rs 570.0 billion which is 57.0 percent of overall annual target of 1001 billion which is 39.4 percent higher than the disbursement of 409 billion made during last year. It was also informed that at present Pakistan has produced surplus wheat, rice, maize, mung, potato, onion, tomato, sugar, kinnow and various other fruits and vegetables. Pakistan has also exported its agro-products to all over the world, significantly.

Representatives of provincial agriculture departments, State Bank of Pakistan, ZTBL, National Fertilizer Development Center (NFDC), Pakistan Meteorological Department, Indus River System Authority and member, Food Security and Climate Change of Planning Commission, attended the meeting.