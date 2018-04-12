Share:

GUJRAT-Chemical engineering students of the University of Gujrat were offered a sneak peek of different challenges related to refinery operations as part of their career counselling during a seminar here at Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gujrat the other day.

The seminar titled "Refinery Operation Challenges to Achieve Excellence and Career Counselling in Petrochemical Industries" was organised by Chemical Engineering Students Society (CHESS) of UoG faculty of Engineering & Technology.

"Engineering students must be provided with training opportunities for the application of knowledge gained in classrooms. Practical training or hands-on experience will definitely tilt the scale in their favour in the job market," ORPIC Oman Aromatic Operations team leader Engg Naeem Saleemi told the seminar.

Dean faculty Dr Muhammad Suleman Tahir said, "The Pakistani youth possess enormous potential to excel in their chosen fields and contribute to the country's progress and development." He said that promotion of research and innovation culture is inevitable to spur growth of new technology and further boost industry-academia linkages.

Coordinator CHESS and senior faculty member Khurram Shahzad thanked Engg Naeem Saleemi at the end of the seminar. He expressed hope that young graduates produced by our universities will soon be playing a major role in the journey of progress.