ISLAMABAD - ZTBL hammered Pak Saudi by 10 wickets in the Patrons Trophy Grade-II 2017-18 Round Four Pool-C match played here at Diamond Ground. ZTBL made 259-1 wicket in 35 overs in their first innings Tuesday. Shakeel Ansar scored unbeaten 123. Pak Saudi were all out for 131 in first innings. M Ali took 5 for 53 while after follow-on, Pak Saudi were all out for 151. M Ali captured 4 for 35. ZTBL achieved the 22 runs target without losing a wicket.

CDA took all three points against OGDCL on the basis of first innings lead. CDA batting first were bowled out for 285 in their first innings after day-1 was washed out due to rain. Faizan Riaz made 96, M Ahram took 4 for 89 and Shahzad Azam Rana 3 for 60. OGDCL were all out for 197 conceding 88 runs first innings lead. Zohaib Ahmed made 52, Haroon, Kashif Ali and Amir Jamal shared 3 wickets apiece conceding 36 and 71 and 77 runs respectively. CDA declared their second innings at 171-4. Naved Malik made 87. Waqar took 2 for 11. Now CDA required to beat ZTBL and also earn bonus points to stand any chance of making it to next round.

At Margazar ground, PIA and Army match ended in a draw. PIA batting first, declared their innings at 229-1 in 63.4 overs. Shehzar Muhammad scored unbeaten 115, while Tahir scored 99. Army could score 60-4 in 16 overs. Hasan Ullah took 2 for 17.

BRIEF SCORES:

POOL A

AT STATE BANK GROUND, KARACHI:

CAA (First Innings) 252-9 in 83 overs: (Yasir Mushtaq 100*, 296 balls, 7x4s, 2x6s, Muhammad Afzal 29, 47 balls, 2x4s, 1x6, Muhammad Arif 27, 30 balls, 5x4s, Hassan Khan 3-68, Asad Raza 2-57, Sajjad Hussain 2-59)

(2nd innings) 206-10 in 74.2 overs: (Abid Ali 44, 101 balls, 7x4s, 1x6, Haris Khanzada 40, 87 balls, 4x4s, Yasir Mushtaq 33, 68 balls, 2x4s, 1x6, Muhammad Afzal 21, 24 balls, 4x4s, Hasan Khan 4-49, Asad Raza 3-42, Adil Ijaz 2-57)

K. Electric (First Innings) 336-7 in 83 overs: (Saeed Bin Nasir 154, 182 balls, 21x4s, 1x6, Umair Masood 118*, 172 balls, 9x4s, 2x6s, Arslan Bashir 20, 45 balls, 3x4s, Shahid Nadeem 4081, Usman Usmani 2-119)

(2nd innings) 124-6 in 23.2 overs: (Sarmad Hameed 41, 36 balls, 5x4s, Umair Masood 33*, 41 balls, 2x4s, 2x6s, Touseeq Shah 2-25, Haris Khanzada 2-30)

Result: K. Electric won by 4 wickets

AT NBP STADIUM, KARACHI:

Haideri Traders (First Innings) 238-10 in 82.1 overs: (Mohib Ullah 54, 155 balls, 4x4s, 1x6, Mir wise Khan 43, 91 balls, 5x4s, Momin Waqar 34, 74 balls, 6x4s, Asim Ali 34, 64 balls, 3x4s, Muhammad Rahim 23, 37 balls, 3x4s, Raza-ul-Hasan 5-82, Fawad Khan 3-37)

(2nd Innings) 249-10 in 94 overs: (Momin Waqar 66, 100 balls, 9x4s, 1x6, Bilal Shah 34, 88 balls, 5x4s, Jallat Khan 34, 108 balls, 4x4s,, 1x6, Asim Ali 33, 51 balls, 6x4s, Nasir Khan 20, 27 balls, 2x4s, 1x6, Raza-ul-Hasan 6-63, Moazzam Malik 2-75)

Navy (First Innings) 297-10 in 80 overs: (Asad Baig 81, 131 balls, 13x4s, Waseem Ahmed 74, 114 balls, 5x4s, Owais Rehmani 61, 86 balls, 7x4s, Hamza Ganchi 20, 29 balls, 2x4s, Jallat Khan 4-120, Daud Khan 2-68)

(2nd Innings) 193-6 in 45.1 overs: (Hamza Ganchi 65, 90 balls, 6x4s, 1x6, Babar Agha 44, 63 balls, 5x4s, Owais Rehmani 23, 33 balls, 1x4, Jallat Khan 4-71)

Result: Navy won by 4 wickets

POOL B

RANA NAVEED ACADEMY, SHEIKHUPURA:

Ahmed Glass (First Innings) 100-10 in 44.3 overs (Osama Javed 27*, 55 balls, 5x4s, Ramiz Younis 20, 64 balls, 3x4s, Khurram Manzoor 5-24, Azam Hussain 2-1, Muhammad Talha 2-25)

(2nd Innings) 254-10 in 80.4 overs: (Waqas Ali 86, 158 balls, 8x4s, 1x6, Ramiz Younis 35, 89 balls, 5x4s, Zohaib Amanat 33, 69 balls, 5x4s, Hafiz Waqas 27, 42 balls, 5x4s, Arslan Khan 3-24,Muhammad Talha 3-48, Khurram Manzoor 2-24, Abdul Rauf 2-64)

Port Qasim (First Innings) 208-10 in 56.2 overs: (Daniyal Ahsan 83, 153 balls, 10x4s, 1x6, Azam Hussain 30, 36 balls, 4x4s, Asadullah 5-66, Naveed Babar 2-33, Faizan Butt 2-67)

(2nd Innings) 147-6 in 40.2 overs: (S. M Tahami 40, 71 balls, 4x4s, Daniyal Ahsan 36*, 71 balls, 3x4s, Muhammad Salman 27, 66 balls, 3x4s, Naveed Babar 3-28, Asad Ullah 2-70)

Result: Port Qasim won by 4 wickets

AT SHEIKHUPURA STADIUM, SHEIKHUPURA:

Candyland (First Innings) 195-10 in 67.1 overs (Bilal Mirza 90, 188 balls, 15x4s, Asad Shoaib 49, 101 balls, 5x4s, Adil Akram 20, 48 balls, 4x4s, Naseer Ahmed 5-52, Awais Iqbal 4-27)

(2nd Innings) 265-7 in 57 overs: (Fahad Babar 85, 119 balls, 13x4s, Sanaullah 29, 15 balls, 1x4, 2x6s, Arslan Hussain 27*, 53 balls, 2x4s, 1x6, Bilal Mirza 21, 33 balls, 4x4s, Naseer Ahmed 3-48, Muhammad Amir 2-44)

PAF (First Innings) 143-10 in 44.2 overs: (Danish Ali 28*, 49 balls, 4x4s, Haseeb-ur-Rehman 28, 53 balls, 4x4s, 1x6, Hayat Khan 20, 17 balls, 3x4s, 1x6, Sanaullah 5-52, Abdullah 3-35, Shoaib Khan 2-42)

(2nd Innings) 245-7 in 74 overs: (Wais Iqbal 82, 115 balls, 10x4s, Hayat Khan 54*, 85 balls, 6x4s, 3x6s, Asif Shahzad 37, 52 balls, 6x4s, Muhammad Salman 22, 32 balls, 4x4s, Sohaib Khan 3-56, Sanaullah 2-59)

Result: Match Drawn

POOL C

MARGAZAR GROUND, ISLAMABAD:

PIA (First Innings) 229-1 decl in 63.4 overs: (Shehzar Muhammad 115*, 188 balls, 13x4s, Tahir Abbas 99, 203 balls, 15x4s)

Army (First Innings) 60-4 in 16 overs: (Abdullah 20, 21 balls, 5x4s, Aqib Jamshed 20, 19 balls, 4x4s, Hasan Ullah 2-17)

Result: Match Drawn

AT PINDI STADIUM, RAWALPINDI:

CDA (First Innings) 285-10 in 59.4 overs: (Faizan Riaz 96, 111 balls, 11x4s, 1x6, Naved Malik 43, 55 balls, 6x4s, Naseer Ullah 41, 89 balls, 5x4s, Muhammad Arham 4-89, Rana Shahzad Azam 3-60)

(2nd Innings) 171-4 in 26 overs: (Naved Malik 87, 64 balls, 10x4s, 1x6, Amir Jamal 38*, 16 balls 1x4, 4x6s, 21, 55 balls, 3x4s, Waqar Khan 2-11)

OGDCL (First Innings) 197-10 in 39 overs: (Zohaib Ahmed 52, 99 balls, 8x4s, Muhammad Miqdad 44*, 77 balls, 6x4s, Muhammad Arham 25, 15 balls, 3x4s, 2x6s, Sarmad Bhatti 22, 33 balls, 3x4s, Haroon Wahid 3-36, Kashif Ali 3-71, Amir Jamal 3-77)

Result: Match Drawn

AT DIAMOND GROUND, ISLAMABAD:

ZTBL (First Innings) 259-1 decl in 35 overs: (Shakeel Ansar 123*, 105 balls, 11x4s, 2x6s, Saad Ullah Ghauri 62, 55 balls, 13x4s, Muhammad Amir 60*, 58 balls, 3x4s, 2x6s)

Pak Saudi (First Innings) 131-10 in 32.3 overs: (Imtiaz Aslam 33, 21 balls, 8x4s, Muhammad Awais 25*, 19 balls, 4x4s, Muhammad Ali 5-53, Munir-ur-Rehman Tanzil 2-6, Nasim Shah 2-31)

After fellow-on (2nd Innings) 151-9 (Raja Liaqat Retired hurt out) in 34.4 overs: (Muhammad Akhtar 47, 36 balls, 10x4s, Abdul Salam 22, 26 balls, 3x4s, 1x6, Raja Liaqat 21, 37 balls, 4x4s, Muhammad Ali 4-35, Haider Ali 2-39, Munir-ur-Rehman Tanzil 2-45)

Result: ZTBL won by 10 wickets

POOL D

AT LCCA GROUND, LAHORE

Brighto Paints (First Innings) 336-10 in 78.2 overs: (Salman Ali Agha 97, 107 balls, 18x4s, Ishfaq Ahmed 57, 73 balls, 9x4s, Abdul Wahab Dar 39, 73 balls, 7x4s, Naseer Akram 39, 60 balls, 6x4s, Muhammad Ramiz 30, 69 balls, 4x4s, Ali Shan 21, 33 balls, 4x4s, Ali Usman 7-105)

(2nd Innings) 210-5 decl in 37 overs: (Ashfaq Ahmed 93, 104 balls, 9x4s, Salman Ali Agha 46, 32 balls, 7x4s, Abdul Wahab Dar 28, 42 balls, 4x4s, Muhammad Idrees 28, 38 balls, 4x4s, Ali Usman 2-91)

Ghani Glass (First Innings) 219-10 in 75.4 overs: (Zeeshan Ashraf 62, 110 balls, 11x4s, Tayyab Tahir 51, 112 balls, 6x4s, Husnain Bukhari 43, 86 balls, 3x4s, Waqas Ahmed 5-47, Hasan Mehmood 4-41)

(2nd Innings) 67-2 in 55 overs: (Afaq Shahid 37*, 163 balls, 7x4s)

Result: Match Drawn