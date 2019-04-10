Share:

LAHORE-The patriotic film, SHERDIL, which was released all over Pakistan on Resolution Day, created a lot of buzz and was highly appreciated by the masses. Post Indo-Pak tension, the storyline of the movie was quite relatable with the current situation of the country.

The film highlights a life of a pilot played by Mikaal Zulfiqar, and how he learns the significance of duty, honour and love for one’s country.

The latest development is that the film is all set to be released on April 12th, written and produced by Col Nomaan Khan, and directed by Azfar Jafri (of ‘Parchi’ and ‘Janaan’ fame), ‘Sher Dil’ is set in the backdrop of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

The film will be released in the UK, US, Canada, UAE, and Scandinavian countries by Zashko films as the official distributor, which is an international film distribution company owned by Actor Producer Shayan Khan (Na Band Na Baraati), while Exxodous Pictures as executive producers for UK, USA, and Canada and is expected to bring more business to the Pakistani cinema worldwide, after doing a business of 80 million on box offices locally.

Mikaal Zulfiqar, lead actor of the film took to his Instagram and thanked everyone who has watched the film and are planning to watch. “Thank you Pakistan for your amazing response. Sherdil becomes the highest opening and highest opening weekend film of 2019. These figures are more than amazing for a Pakistan only release and it is definitely among top 5 (Pakistani) films of all times,” he wrote.

The film also stars Armeena Rana Khan, Hassan Niazi and Sabeeka Imam in pivotal roles.