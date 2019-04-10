Share:

LAHORE- At least seven people were killed while 1,100 sustained injuries in 1,000 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. A spokesman of Rescue 1122 said here on Wednesday that 417 drivers, 26 juvenile drivers, 161 pedestrians and 529 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics showed that 274 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 279 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 92 in Faisalabad with 101 victims and 71 in Gujranwala with 75 victims. As many as 728 motorcycles, 164 rickshaws, 106 cars, 67 vans, 17 buses, 39 trucks and 118 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.