LAHORE- The 8th session of Punjab Assembly begins at 3pm today. Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi has convened the session on the requisition of the Opposition. It is likely to continue for two days. PML-N had given the requisition notice last month to discuss law and order situation and the issue of soaring prices of different commodities. Besides the call attention notices and adjournment motions, the Assembly will also take up the questions relating to the department of Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering. Also, the Government is considering calling its own session on Monday for passage of the new local government bill.