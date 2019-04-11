Share:

Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday has extended judicial remand of PTI leader Abdul Aleem Khan till 20th of this month in the case of possessing assets beyond means.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials produced Abdul Aleem Khan before the court in Lahore today on expiry of the judicial remand term.

Strict security arrangements were made on this occasion and a number of PTI workers were also present in court premises.

NAB had arrested Aleem Khan on February 6 in cases pertaining to owning assets beyond his known sources of income and offshore companies.

Shortly after his arrest, Aleem Khan resigned from the post of Punjab local government minister and sent his resignation to the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.