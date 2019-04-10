Share:

LAHORE-Actor Adnan Siddiqui recently took to social media to share his sentiments regarding legendary poet Anwar Maqsood. The duo are currently on a fundraising trip for Indus Hospital in the US.

He took to Instagram to praise his mentor and wrote: “There are times when it can be difficult to find the right words to say to someone who’s literally taught you from scratch, even if it’s just a few words of thank you to express how grateful you are towards that person.”

He continued: “So this is how it all began. I was discovered by Anwar Maqsood Sahab whom I lovingly call, ‘Anwar Mamu’ many many years ago and I had the honour of acting in his play Khwabon ki Zanjeer which he wrote for PTV.

Adnan added: “Then my first drama serial Uroosa happened.

Post that, my first film was offered to me via him and we travelled from Karachi to Lahore together. I didn’t end up doing the film but that’s another story.”

He went on to say just how grateful he was to Anwar Mamu “for all that he is and for all the wisdom that he has imparted to me.”

Even after all these years, the gravity of Maqsood’s stardom impresses him: “On this trip I’m not only gaging his magnanimity, but I’m also seeing a different side of fandom where people want to just catch a glimpse of him.

I’ve always been in awe of his personality, but I’m more so now. There’s so much that I’m learning just by observing him and the way he makes people laugh on his wit and satire.

His aura is magical and he has the ability of finding humour in the most crucial situations which has always amazed me.”