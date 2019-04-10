Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government has said that it would take care of the health of the police personnel so as to (Our Staff Reporter): enhance their capacity.

The assurance came during the Health screening camp for Islamabad police personnel here at the Police Lines Headquarters on Wednesday. The camp was inaugurated by Federal Minister for Health, Amir Kiani; Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi along with IGP Islamabad, Aamir Zulfiqar Khan.

The ceremony was attended by DIG (Headquarters) Sarfraz Ahmad Falki, DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed, SSP (CTF) Syed Muhammad Amin Bukhari, SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed, AIG (Establishment) Kamran Adil, AIG (Operations) Sardar Ghias Gul and other senior police officers.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi briefly touched upon the initiatives of the incumbent government including heath cards, ‘Shuhada package’, sanctioning of 3,386 posts, which was presented by the current IGP Islamabad before the Prime Minister.

He said, “As envisioned by the Prime Minister and the incumbent government, it’s another step towards making Islamabad a model health city.” The Minister of State maintained that security situation in the country had improved, adding that efforts were underway for soft image building of Pakistan as a nation.