LAHORE-Alhamra Arts Council Executive Director Athar Ali Khan Wednesday said that all available resources were being utilised to explore talent and skills of young artists.

Addressing the 15th annual Young Artist Exhibition at Alhamra here, he said that art was a source of peace and it could also play an important role in promoting social values in society.

He said that efforts would also be made to organise such exhibitions at greater level to provide opportunities to the youth so that they could exhibit their talent and skills.

Artists Association Punjab Chairman Mian Ijazul Hassan said that through this exhibition, the Lahore Arts Council provided a platform to young artists for displaying their artwork and they gained recognition in the field of visual arts through receiving Young Artists’ Award. A total of 362 young artists from across the country sent 600 artworks to the council.

Artworks in mediums like painting, sculpture, installation, video, ceramic, miniature painting, drawings, printmaking and video were on displayed.

The exhibition was very well curated by Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi (Director, Arts & Culture) and Minaa Haroon (Assistant Director). Mian Ijaz ul Hassan, Chairman of Artists Association of Punjab was the chief guest of award distribution ceremony and inaugurated the exhibition. The award distribution ceremony was held in Hall Number 2 of Alhamra followed by the opening of exhibition that would last till 26th.

Rs 10,000 each were awarded to top-10 position holders. The Lahore Arts Council took this initiative 15 years ago to provide a platform to youth.