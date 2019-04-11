Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has said that Pakistan and Turkey enjoy an unparalleled fraternal relationship embedded in a shared cultural and religious heritage.

He stated this while talking to Commander Turkish Air Force General Hasan Kucukakayuz, who called on him here on Wednesday. On the occasion, the president conferred Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military) upon the visiting dignitary. The president added that Pakistan and Turkey have supported each other in difficult times and appreciated the Turkish support during the recent tensions with India.

He highlighted that our defence collaboration, marked by frequent high-level exchanges, has increased manifolds. He emphasized that they should explore ways to further strengthen relations in this critical area.

He also expressed gratitude for the participation of Turkish Air Force “Solo Turk” F-16 team in the Pakistan Day Air Display on 23 March 2019.

The President stressed that there is a vast potential for investment in Pakistan especially in energy, infrastructure and food processing sector. He underlined that Turkish investments in Pakistan have considerably grown. However, more needs to be done to realize the full bilateral trade potential, he added.