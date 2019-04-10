Share:

It is a matter of concern that chicken sellers in different residential areas are selling chicken at arbitrary rates and residents are compelled to buy chicken as proper markets are normally located little away from residential areas. Moreover, some chicken sellers do not display rates which is usually prescribed by Commissioner office and if one could dare to go to any proper market, considerable difference is found which is not justified and also not affordable to some people in such an inflation.

The concerned authority; Commissioner Karachi should take immediate measures to abstain all such chicken sellers who are selling chicken at arbitrary rates instead bind them to sell chicken at prescribed rates set by Commissioner office and display rates as well on daily basis.

FAISAL ANSAR,

Karachi, March 25.