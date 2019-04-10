Share:

RAWALPINDI- National Center for Livestock Breeding, Genetics and Genomics of Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi and Joint Laboratory on Livestock and Forage Genetic Resources, Beijing signed a memorandum of understanding here on Wednesday.

The main objective of the MoU is to enhance the genetic potential of local livestock for attaining food security and poverty alleviation. This MoU will also be helpful to establish a long-term relationship for purposes of exploring complementary research, institutional development and capacity building skills of both organizations.

Dr Moaeen-ud-Din, Director NCLBG&G and Dr Jian-Lin HAN, chief manager/senior scientist JLLFGR, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations. On the occasion, Dr Nadeem Akhtar Abbasi, Vice Chancellor PMAS-AAUR, deans and directors were also present.

Under the MoU, both organizations agreed to conduct collaborative research, capacity building programs and will conduct short and long term training for scientists/students through joint research to promote economically viable, socially acceptable, and environmentally sustainable systems of breeding and genetic improvement for local livestock species.

Dr Nadeem Akhtar Abbasi said that the MoU would be helpful to reduce poverty in the country through research in terms of improved genetic potential of indigenous livestock through discovery, development, and dissemination of knowledge related to animal breeding and genetics in genomics era.