LAHORE-A young model girl who died at a hospital in Lahore’s Shahdara was drugged and gang-raped, police investigation reveals.

Resident of Karachi, Iqra Saeed, 22, was admitted to the Government Teaching Hospital Shahdara in unconscious condition on April 7. Three men brought the victim to the hospital and fled after leaving her in the emergency ward. The autopsy report revealed that the victim overdosed and died.

A police investigator on Wednesday told The Nation that the victim was also gang raped by unidentified men during a dance party somewhere in Lahore. The official while requesting anonymity said that a murder case was registered against three persons on the complaint a policeman. However, no arrest was made till late Wednesday.

According to the FIR, three men including Hassan Butt, Umar Raza Butt, and Usman shifted the woman to the Shahdara Teaching Hospital as her condition got deteriorated late Sunday. The residents of Gulshan-e-Ravi later managed to escape from the hospital. Following the death, the hospital administration alerted the local police. The body was sent to the morgue for autopsy.

Another police officer said the deceased was forcibly drugged by the alleged rapists and that drug overdose caused her death. He said the autopsy report also confirmed that the victim was drugged and gang raped. Initial investigation revealed that the model girl took ICE drug in huge quantity that led to her death.

According to police, the alleged killers could not be arrested immediately since they secured pre-arrest bail from a local court. Further investigation was underway. Drug or ecstasy-related deaths are not rare in this most populated province. But the rate of deaths from drug overdoses among women has soared in recent years. The trend of using narcotics for pleasure is becoming popular among the political elite and students of colleges and universities.

Police sources say several state-run guesthouses, hotels, and hostels have become safe haven for smugglers of narcotics.

In November, a girl student of a private university was found dead in hostel room in Johar Town. A resident of Sialkot, Rozina, 20, was a medical student in Lahore and she was residing in a private hostel in Faisal Garden of Johar Town. Her roommate Arooj phoned police as she saw her body lying on the sofa. She also told the police that Rozina was a ‘drug addict’. In February, another girl of a private university overdosed and died in a similar incident in Raiwind.

Hifsa Irfan was a resident of Faisalabad. The first semester student was studying at the Superior University and she had been living at a hostel near Arraiyan Village.

According to her roommate Mahak, Hifsa was busy at the laptop when she went to sleep in the afternoon. However, when she got up later and asked Hifsa to wake up for the dinner she did not respond. A few years ago, forensic investigation revealed that the PML-N worker, Samia Chaudhry, died after taking narcotics including cocaine in excessive quantity. The 38-year-old political worker overdosed and died in the Lahore’s Chamba House where she had been staying for weeks.