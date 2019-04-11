Share:

FC Barcelona will be without two key players as they look to move another step closer to confirming this season's Liga Santander title on Saturday.

Barcelona's 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid last weekend leaves them needing just 10 points from the last seven matches of the campaign, if Atletico win their remaining matches, and Barca will be confident of taking three of those when they visit bottom of the table Huesca.

Huesca lost 8-2 in the Camp Nou in the third game of the season and despite improving considerable since then, are huge underdogs even though Luis Suarez and Gerard Pique are both suspended for Barca.

Barca beat Manchester United 1-0 in Old Trafford in the Champions League on Wednesday and with the return leg next Tuesday, coach Ernesto Valverde could rest other key players for the visit to Huesca.

Atletico Madrid will be without the suspended Diego Costa, Jose Gimenez and Thomas for their game at home to Celta Vigo.

The return of Iago Aspas from injury has been vital in Celta taking seven points from their last three games to climb out of the bottom three, but Aspas is also suspended for the game in the Wanda and his absence could have an important effect on the team.

The weekend kicks off with Wu Lei's Espanyol entertaining Alaves, who look to be running out of steam in the closing weeks of the campaign to put qualification for Europe in doubt.

The game in Cornella is interesting as it sees China's Wu Lei line face Alaves' Japanese winger, Takashi Inui, and LaLiga is using that traditional rivalry to try and promote the game to its Asia audience.

There is another traditional rivalry on display in the Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium when Sevilla face Betis in the Seville city derby. Sevilla have moved up to fifth after last weekend's win in Valladolid, while Betis are ninth, two points off a place in Europe next season.

The game has been given extra emotion with Sevilla coach Joaquin Caparros' announcement a week ago that he is suffering from leukaemia , but that he will continue in his job.

Sunday sees Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid continue looking for form with what looks like a tough derby against Leganes, who show time after time they are a tough side to beat.

Relegation and the battle for Europe are to the fore when Valladolid entertain fourth placed Getafe on midday. Defeat could see Valladolid drop into the bottom three, while Getafe need win to ensure they remain fourth.

Athletic Club Bilbao can move into the top seven if they beat Rayo Vallecano in San Mames, although Rayo will have gained confidence after last weekend's home win against Valencia, which was their first victory in 10 games.

Girona need to win at home to third from bottom Villarreal to avoid being drawn into the relegation battle while the visitors, who travel to the Montilivi Stadium third from bottom, need to avoid a European hangover after playing Valencia in the Europa League quarterfinal on Thursday night.