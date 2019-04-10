Share:

ISLAMABAD-CDA auctioned commercial plots in different developed sectors on Wednesday. During the third day of auction, 8 commercial plots were auctioned for Rs4,048m while on the first and second day of auction of residential plots, 31 residential plots were sold out for approximately Rs1,254m. Auction was managed and conducted in a well organized, open and transparent and received a very favourable response from public at large. The auction proceedings were supervised by the auction committee headed by the Member Finance of the authority. The auction witnessed impressive gathering of investors and general public with enthusiastic participation. During the 3rd day, plot No31-B, G-9 Markz, measuring 205.55 square yards, received bid of Rs12,75,000 per square yard, plot No.21-B, Sector G-10 Markaz measuring 111.11 square yards received a bid of Rs705,000 per square yard, plot No.21-C, G-10 Markaz measuring 111.11 square yards received a bid of Rs700,000 per square yard.

plot No.22-A, Sector G-10 Markaz measuring 111.11 square yards received a bid of Rs952,000 per square yard, plot No.21, Sector I-8 Markaz, measuring 1,066.66 square yards received a bid of Rs805,000 per square yard, plot No.13/F-1, Markaz F-7, measuring 722.22 square yards received bid of Rs1,161,000 per square yard, Plot No.B-4, Blue Area (G-9), measuring 1333.33 square yards received bid of Rs955,000 per square yard and Plot No.6-A, Blue Area (G-8), measuring 777.77 square yards received bid of Rs712,000 per square yard were auctioned.