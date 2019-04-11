Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that the federal government would not give a single penny to the provincial government from Rs162 billion Karachi package and the centre itself would carry out the development works.

Addressing a press conference here at Governor House, Ismail asked the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sindh government to make full use of the funds it already got under the head of the National Finance Commission before demanding more money from the centre. He said Imran Khan is the Prime Minister of Pakistan and nobody could stop him from carrying out uplift works in any part of Pakistan. “Development works are carried out for the betterment of people and even after 18th Constitutional amendment; nobody could stop the country’s chief executive from carrying out uplift works.

“There are three phases of Karachi package-one is for immediate relief, second is for near future and the third is long term,” he added. Ismail said that 200 buses, which have been imported for Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit, are at the port, adding that he would request the Prime Minister to borrow them 25 buses for Karachi’s Green Line Bus Rapid Transit.

He also spoke on Imran’s statement regarding the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, saying that the PM believed from the very first day that ideologies of the MQM and PTI are similar to each other. “We had our reservations with the MQM founder Altaf Hussain and his militancy but all these things have been wiped out now,” said Ismail.

Speaking about the establishment of a university at Hyderabad, the Governor said that provision of education to the masses was amongst their top priorities. He said that whosoever has objection on the varsity’s establishment could approach the court of law for his grievances.

Ismail went on to say that the incumbent federal government had nothing to do with the ongoing accountability process. “We have just given free hand to all the institutions to take across the board action against corrupt elements,” he added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Cricket Team Captain Sarfraz Ahmed met the Governor on his invitation. Imsail hoped that that the team would perform well in the upcoming World Cup. “The entire nation is praying that the team Pakistan will lift the World Cup,” he added. The Governor hailed Sarfaraz for his leadership ability and said that his skills are going to be tested once again in the global tournament. Sarafaraz also thanked the Governor for inviting him at the Governor House.

EFFORTS CONTINUE TO REPLACE MC CHAIRMAN

Efforts continued to replace Mirpurkhas Municipal Committee (MC) chairman Farooq Jameel Durrani from his office. For the purpose, special meeting of the MC members was held to start a no confidence motion against the chairman. On the other hand, MC chairman Farooq Jameel Durrani is making efforts to neutralise the move against him. As many as 47 Haq Parast councillors with their signatures have submitted an application to Chief Municipal Officer Mirpurkhas as a motion of no confidence against the MC chairman. In the application, they have levelled serious allegations against him and called him a corrupt person.