BAHAWALPUR : Chairman, Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Dr Qibla Ayaz has emphasised the need to promote culture of respect of each other while State institutions and society should respect each other.

He was talking to journalists here; he said that before issuance of charge-sheet against an accused by the court, he could not be behaved with ill attitude.

“Until it is proved that someone committed an offence, there should be no attack on his or her character,” he said. He also said that there should be no media trial of an accused if allegations of offence were not proved against him or her.

He said that CII would review laws and rules and regulations of National Accountability Bureau (NAB). “CII will review whether any law of NAB was against Islamic laws,” he said.

It is mentioned in 1973 Constitution that legislation could not be made against the teachings of Holy Quran and Sunnah, he added.

He urged the Ministry of Education and Higher Education Commission to form rules and regulations of universities in accordance with Islamic laws and teachings.

He said that on the recommendations of CII, ban had been imposed against private money lending in Islamabad.

He stressed the need to impose ban against vulgarity in TV dramas and advertisements.