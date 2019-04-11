Share:

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at his office in Islamabad on Thursday, said PM House’s spokesperson.

According to the spokesperson, matters of national security, implementation on the national action plan and other important issues were discussed in the meeting.

PM House’s spokesperson further said that COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa briefed the prime minister about Pakistan’s efforts for restoration of durable peace in Afghanistan and for regional peace and stability.