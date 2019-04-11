Share:

SKMCH&RC to hold 9th CSR Awards

LAHORE (PR): In an effort to recognize the support of corporate organizations during the year 2018, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Center (SKMCH&RC) is organising the 9thAnnual Shaukat Khanum Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Awards on Thursday 11th April, 2019 at a local hotel. SKMCH&RC is the most trusted charitable institution for individuals, philanthropists and corporates organizations. Every year, hundreds of corporates organizations give Zakat and donations to SKMCH&RC for the treatment of underprivileged cancer patients. This award is an acknowledgment from SKMCH&RC for their efforts. At the event, heads of more than one hundred corporate organizations will be served with CSR Award for their continued support to the Pakistan’s most trusted charity organization.

Machine learning will become reality in near future

LAHORE (PR): In Pakistan, 31 per cent of accountants currently see AI as all or mostly hype, while 65 per cent say that in three years’ time it will become a reality, according to global research. The findings were published in a new report from ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) Machine learning: more science than fiction which highlights how new tech developments have a massive potential for the accountancy profession.

Media awareness workshop on water crisis

LAHORE (PR): Centre for Water Informatics and Technology (WIT), Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) in collaboration with WWF-Pakistan and Nestlé Pakistan organised a one-day Media Awareness Workshop on the Water Crisis in Pakistan at LUMS. The objective of the workshop was to create awareness about the prevailing water crisis in Pakistan amongst a targeted pool of journalists.

Realme all set to launch new smartphone

LAHORE (PR): The latest device of Realme has been confirmed for a launch in the coming week (on April 15, 2019) in Lahore. Realme is a smartphone brand that specializes in providing high quality smartphones for the youth. Realme’s exquisite design and technology caters to the open, stylish and diverse lifestyles of the youth. The brand is all set to announce the launch of its next product Realme 3 as the latest addition to their ever-growing product line.

BankIslami Pakistan signs MoU with NUST

KARACHI (PR): BankIslami Pakistan Limited, one of the leading Islamic banks in the country, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST), one of the leading universities of the country. The MoU signing ceremony was held at the head office of BankIslami Pakistan Limited. BankIslami and NUST will collaborate in conducting Islamic banking awareness seminars and workshops for the students and public at large to spread understanding about Islamic banking and finance.

PAC delegation meets SMIU VC

KARACHI (PR): A delegation of PAC, led by its president Nasir R. Zaidi, called on Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh, Vice Chancellor of Sindh Madressatul Islam University on Wednesday at his office. The delegation extended invitation to Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh for participating in the 1st National Education Summit, which is being held in Karachi on April 15, 2019.